Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to the media 'speculation' linking his side with a move for goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and David De Gea following Nick Pope's injury.

Pope is set for surgery and will be out until the back end of the season after dislocating his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday. The Magpies have subsequently been linked with signing a new goalkeeper in January in order to fill the gap left in Pope's absence.

But Howe claimed no firm decisions have been made regarding Newcastle's January recruitment.

"I've seen a lot of the media headlines and press speculation regarding goalkeepers and other players," Howe said. "We've not made any enquiries or decisions around recruitment leading into January.

"I've said many times, if we were to recruit now we'd probably be recruiting in every area on the pitch because we have injuries throughout the squad. Hopefully that picture looks different come January.

"This is a chance for the goalkeepers we have at the football club to consolidate their positions and that goes for every other position."

Injury to Nick Pope means Dubravka will once again be given an opportunity to start a Premier League game for Newcastle United. The Slovakian has started just one league game since Pope’s arrival last summer.

Newcastle will hand Martin Dubravka the gloves in Pope's absence and will refrain from making a move for a goalkeeper should the Slovakian impress. The 34-year-old has made five appearances for Newcastle since returning from his loan spell at Manchester United last season.

His two appearances this season have both been against his former club with The Magpies' winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup and Dubravka coming off the bench to replace Pope in the closing stages of the win at St James' Park. And Howe reaffirmed his faith in Dubravka to step up and perform on his return to the starting line-up.

"We really believe in Martin," Howe added. "I've always had that high opinion of him. We brought in Nick, we wanted to build competition for places and a squad that would carry us to great success.