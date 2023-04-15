News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
20 minutes ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
2 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
2 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
3 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
18 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘exciting’ Newcastle United upgrade

Eddie Howe has given his verdict on an “exciting” Newcastle United upgrade.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST

Work is progressing on an extension to the team’s Benton training ground. The facilities the club’s new owners inherited in late 2021 following a takeover were said to “fall significantly below the Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several areas, including a new canteen, have already been completed, and the players are enjoying the “changed environment” during the long hours they spend at the facility, according to Howe.

"It’s going well,” said United’s head coach. “It’s going good. The whole environment’s changing. Players are noticing that change. They’re enjoying seeing that change, and being able to stay at the training ground in better conditions for longer.

Most Popular

“The whole area in the building is better. Out of the building is better, and it’s still not finished yet. Really exciting times for us all when we’re here so long."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The upgrade also features new players’ lounge and new and upgraded rehabilitation facilities, including a hydro pool.

Related topics:Eddie Howe