Eddie Howe reacts to ‘exciting’ Newcastle United upgrade

Work is progressing on an extension to the team’s Benton training ground. The facilities the club’s new owners inherited in late 2021 following a takeover were said to “fall significantly below the Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several areas, including a new canteen, have already been completed, and the players are enjoying the “changed environment” during the long hours they spend at the facility, according to Howe.

"It’s going well,” said United’s head coach. “It’s going good. The whole environment’s changing. Players are noticing that change. They’re enjoying seeing that change, and being able to stay at the training ground in better conditions for longer.

“The whole area in the building is better. Out of the building is better, and it’s still not finished yet. Really exciting times for us all when we’re here so long."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad