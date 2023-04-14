Erik ten Hag’s side are challenging third-placed Newcastle United for Champions League football next season.

However, the Carabao Cup winners, beaten 2-0 by Newcastle earlier this month, have been dealt a blow after Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Raphael Varane, Martinez’s defensive colleague, will also be sidelined for “a few weeks” after a costly 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The club said in a statement: “Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot. However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

“Martinez sustained the injury in the 86th minute of Thursday night’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

