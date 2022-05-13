Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' comments on Lucas Paqueta

Guimaraes is close to his Brazil team-mate and former Olympique Lyonnais midfield partner.

And the midfielder – who has been an influential figure since his mid-season move – says it would be a “dream” to be reunited with the 24-year-old at St James’s Park.

Speaking to ESPN last month, Guimaraes said: “It would be my dream. Paqueta’s my best friend, we made a relationship, not only on the field, but we lived together all the time outside. It was a brotherly relationship, we still talk every day. It would be really cool if he could come here, but I can’t do this job.”

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad further in the summer – and the club have been linked with Paqueta. United’s head coach was asked, on the back of recent comments from Guimaraes, whether he would listen to a recommendation from a player ahead of Monday night’s game against Arsenal.

"I have signed players from many different sources over the years, many different ways,” said Howe. “I've never cut off any recommendation from anybody.

“But, of course, I'd have to go through the right process of watching and analysing the player to see if he's right for the team. I'm aware of Bruno's relationship, not just with him (Paqueta), but many of his ex-players.

"Certainly, it helps to have players play at the very highest level, because those relationship and opinions can be very valuable."