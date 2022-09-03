Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United VAR controversy as Patrick Vieira backs key decision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second-half own goal from Tyrick Mitchell was disallowed for a Joe Willock foul on Vicente Guaita following a VAR check. The decision following a controversial 98th-minute winner for Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Howe felt that Willock had been pushed into Guaita in the build-up to the goal – and he was adamant after the game that the goal should have stood.

“I didn’t think it should’ve been disallowed, as it was a foul, or push, on Joe Willock in the build-up to the ball coming in,” said United’s head coach. “Joe’s momentum is fixed at that point, it carries him into the goalkeeper. But, without that push, there’s no way Joe would’ve gone in with that force.

"For me, it’s not a foul. If anything, it’s a penalty if it’s not a goal. I was very surprised with the outcome.

"I think they were swayed, and this is just my opinion, by the fact the goalkeeper stayed down. I think that, ultimately, led to the goal being disallowed.”

Willock said: "I believe it should have been a goal. The ball came across, and I thought I got pushed in the back. Very disappointing.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

However, Palace manager Patrick Vieira backed the decision. Vieira said: “After looking at the images, I think that was the right decision from the referee.”