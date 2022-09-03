News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe's 'delight' at Newcastle United loan deal

Matty Longstaff’s been backed to make a success of his latest loan spell.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:00 am

The midfielder – who had a spell at Mansfield Town last season – has returned to League Two with Colchester United. The 22-year-old has joined the club on a half-season loan, with Eddie Howe feeling that he had to be playing games.

“For Matty and the stage he’s at in his career, I think he needed to play,” said United’s head coach.

“He shared that need as well, and we’re delighted he’s gone to get games – and hopefully he’ll prove what a good player he is.”Longstaff – who broke into the first-team squad in the summer of 2019, and scored home and away against Manchester United that season – has a year left on his contract at St James's Park.

Howe also loaned out Kelland Watts and Lucas De Bolle, to Peterborough United and Hamilton Academical respectively, on the final day of the transfer window.

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.
