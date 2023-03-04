News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United's third successive defeat

Eddie Howe praised his Newcastle United side after this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 3:17pm

The Premier League champions inflicted a third successive defeat on their visitors, who were beaten in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley by Manchester United last weekend.

Read More
Newcastle United confirm surprise summer departure to Premier League rivals
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Newcastle had as many chances as their hosts at the Etihad Stadium – and Howe felt that his team's performance was “really positive”.

Most Popular

"I thought it was a very good performance from us in many aspects," United’s head coach told BBC Sport. “I thought we pressed really well and were brave. I thought the players were committed to that. I thought we unsettled them.

"But they have a habit of scoring with minimal chances, which is what they did today. And we had chances but it weren't as clinical as them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's just one of those things, I think we're going through a phase where that's happening to us.

"I think our general performance, we have to be very positive about. We have to acknowledge that there's improvements to make, but, compared to last year, we're getting closer. We have to be positive about that.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"We're trying to be the team. We want to be in every game. We haven't tried to change our approach, because I don't think you learn from it, and the scoreline probably becomes a heavier defeat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want to be aggressive and progressive. Now there are still areas for us to improve in, but I think our performance here today is really positive."

Eddie HoweManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester UnitedWembley