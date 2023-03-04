Manchester City won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Eddie Howe has now lost Joelinton to a two-game ban after the midfielder was booked for the 10th time this season.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland clashes with Newcastle United defender Dan Burn.

Fifth-placed Newcastle, beaten by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, had had their moments at Etihad Stadium, but they only had one shot on target.

Pep Guardiola’s clinical side, by contrast, scored from their first two efforts on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe had made three changes for the fixture, one of them enforced. Captain Jamaal Lascelles was handed only his second Premier League start of the season after Fabian Schar was left out after taking a blow to the head in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, made his full debut following his January move from Everton, and Allan Saint-Maximin dropped down to the bench. Nick Pope, back from a one-game suspension, replaced Loris Karius in goal.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden celebrates after scoring the opening goal.

City tried to make a fast start, and Ilkay Gundogan headed on to the roof of the net inside the first minute after meeting a cross from Jack Grealish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle settled into the game, and Gordon, under pressure from Kyle Walker, miskicked when he tried to shoot at the other end of the pitch.

Things soon unravelled for United. In the 15th minute, the ball was swept out to Foden. The midfielder drove into the box, evading several challenges, before beating Nick Pope at his near post with a shot which took a deflection off Sven Botman, who had also got a touch on Marcus Rashford’s goal at Wembley six days earlier.

Foden, playing on the right, continued to cause Newcastle problems out wide, but City’s next chance came from a Kevin De Bruyne delivery on the right. De Bruyne crossed for Erling Haaland, who headed narrowly wide at the far post.

Newcastle soon had a chance to draw level, but Wilson somehow miskicked in City’s box after Kieran Trippier headed a ball from Sean Longstaff to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe's side went into the break knowing they’d arguably had the half’s better chances, but they hadn't forced a save from Ederson.

Joelinton was booked for a 53rd-minute challenge on Ruben Dias. The yellow card came with a two-game ban, as it was his 10th booking of the season. Joelinton will miss fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Howe sent on Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock in the 63rd minute – Gordon, Wilson and Longstaff made way – and United seemingly sensed an opportunity during a spell of pressure which had home fans concerned.

Newcastle’s best spell was brought to an end by a quick break forward after Trippier lost possession. Bernardo Silva – who had come two minutes earlier – ended the move with a neat finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy was sent on for the last 13 minutes, and Haaland clashed with Dan Burn after the United defender brought down Grealish.