Howe’s relegation-threatened side were trailing by two goals when Ederson brought down Ryan Fraser in the box as he ran to challenge Joao Cancelo.

Fraser felt it was a clear penalty, but Atkinson and VAR disagreed, and the Premier League champions and leaders went on to win comfortably.

Former United striker Alan Shearer labelled the failure to give a penalty as a “disgusting decision”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And head coach Howe said: "It’s a really strange game, because the result looks bleak for us, (but) the reality of the game feels very different.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb with the goal we conceded, and that’s hugely disappointing.

"We conceded a poor second goal. There were some contentious moments. The Ryan Fraser incident was a baffling one, and I’m unsure how it’s not a penalty.

"I’m not too sure what happened with VAR and the referee. The goalkeeper wipes out Ryan – and it’s a stonewaller, a clear penalty."

Eddie Howe.

The club is 19th in the Premier League with almost half the season gone, but Howe feels that the team is going in the “right direction”.

Howe added: “There was a good feeling about the team, a good structure, and good moments in the match. We’re heading in the right direction, but a long way to go.

"We were without the ball for long periods. They’re going to have the ball more than you are. To play them with two days less recovery, and the physical efforts of the players, was extraordinary after the efforts against Liverpool."

City manager Pep Guardiola said: "A good result, not a good performance. We were lucky. Newcastle did not defend well for the first goal. The first half was one of the worst we have played this season, and second half was much better.

"We played better with the ball, gave players more touches, but were losing balls in the first half. We were calm at half time, and spoke about what we should do.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.