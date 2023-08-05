Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim a comfortable win at St James’ Park to continue their unbeaten pre-season. Watching on from the Milburn Stand was The Magpies next potential signing in Livramento.

The 20-year-old right-back travelled to Tyneside for a medical after a £35million deal was agreed with Southampton.

Despite Eddie Howe admitting he likes the player and suggesting there would be a further update in the coming days during his Friday press conference, the United head coach was unwilling to shed any further light on the potential deal.

When asked about Livramento’s attendance at St James’ Park, Howe told The Gazette: “I’ve been preparing for this game and training with the guys who are playing [v Villarreal on Sunday] so I have no update.”

Howe added: “Until anything is signed, as I’ve said many times, I’ll talk as long as you want when they’re our player but until then I won’t.”

But when discussing the match itself, Howe admitted he was ‘happy’ with his side’s display.

“I was happy with that,” he said. “As always with pre-season games you hope you come through it with no injuries and fingers crossed we’ve done that.