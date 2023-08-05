Newcastle’s final two friendly matches ahead of the new Premier League season sees Eddie Howe’s side play at St James’ Park for the first time since securing Champions Leaguefootball at home to Leicester City back in May.

Ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season opener against Aston Villa on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off), safe standing areas could be seen at St James’ Park along with new hospitality seating in the Leazes Stand.

The safe standing section will be at the South East Corner, more affectionately known as ‘Strawberry Corner’, and involve the lower section of block B and upper sections of blocks C, D, E and F. The entire away section in level seven of the Leazes Stand will also provide a safe standing option for travelling supporters.

Safe Standing in the Strawberry Corner section of St James’ Park.

A new corporate area in the Leazes Stand has also seen the Leazes Sports Bar transformed over the summer and a now corporate section added.

As a result, season ticket holders previously sat in the removed seats have been relocated ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

New corporate seating in the middle of the Leazes Stand and safe standing installed in the away section in level seven.

This change was confirmed by the club in a letter to affected season ticket holders which read: “We can announce that the Leazes Sports Bar will undergo a transformation this summer, with a new facility in its place offering a premium matchday experience.

“Unfortunately, this means your existing seat will need to be relocated for the 2023-24 season onwards, and we would like to speak with you to explore your options together.

“Your eligibility to renew your existing season tickets in a new location is not affected. Please note that your ticket price may be subject to change (an increase or decrease), dependent on the new location selected.”

St James’ Park has undergone several cosmetic changes since the October 2021 takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Gallowgate windows have been cleaned, Sports Direct advertising has been removed, Alan Shearer’s statue has been moved, Shearer’s Bar has returned and the concourse areas have been visually improved.