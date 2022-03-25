So far, the 44-year-old has been managing well with United currently nine points clear of the relegation zone with nine league matches remaining.

And he has done so while utilising various members of his 25-man squad. United’s nine match unbeaten run from December to March saw Howe name 19 different players in the starting line-up.

While certain areas of the team have remained fairly consistent with changes only being made when necessary, the fact that various members of the squad and all five January signings have been able to seamlessly slot into the starting line-up is a testament to Howe’s managerial approach.

But as with every team, some players are playing more than others and some aren’t getting a look in at all.

This is where Howe’s man management side is tested in order to keep the players happy and ready to make an impact when called upon.

“It's always a challenge, you ask any manager the biggest challenge you have is to keep the squad harmony protected at all times,” Howe told The Gazette.

“If players go a long time without playing, that is when your communication skills or your work on the training pitch and your development of them behind the scenes is key.

"We try to do that with all of our players whether they're in the team or out of the team. Your relationship building is so important, I think you have to communicate with everybody at every phase of their career.”

Howe was forced to make four changes to the side for the match at Chelsea earlier this month with Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles and Javier Manquillo coming into the starting line-up.

The Magpies were beaten 1-0 due to a late Kai Havertz strike but ultimately left Stamford Bridge with their heads held high following an impressive performance.

"When they get their opportunity, which in football can seem so far away then in the blink of an eye you're in the team, you have to be ready to take that chance,” Howe added.

"That's what pleased me against Chelsea, some players came in and I thought they did very well.”

