Eddie Howe reveals his message to Newcastle United's players ahead of Liverpool game

Eddie Howe applauds fans at the final whistle.

Howe’s side suffered its heaviest loss of the season so far – a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City – ahead of Thursday night’s game against second-placed Liverpool.

United’s players were applauded off the pitch at the King Power Stadium by the club’s 3,300 travelling fans – despite the result.

Asked how he intended to pick up his players ahead of the trip to Anfield, head coach Howe said: “Heads were down, because they were disappointed.

"We know the importance of every game that we’re playing. I think that’s a natural human reaction, and I wouldn’t necessarily discourage that disappointment, because that’s the pain that pushes you on then to respond and motivates you for the challenge that we have ahead.

“But I do think we need to dust ourselves down and then look very positively to the games that we have.

"Against Liverpool, we’ve obviously got to do things better than we did from a defensive viewpoint, but every game is so different, and today’s challenge was a unique one.

"There’s not many times in my management career I’ve come off a 4-0 defeat feeling that it was very, very harsh against us, and I think that’s going to be my message, overall, to the players – not to lose too much confidence from today’s game.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table with 10 points from 16 games ahead of the busy festive period.

