Eddie Howe reveals his Newcastle United penalty preference after Alexander Isak strike

However, summer signing Alexander Isak stepped up to take the spot-kick, which was awarded for handball following a pitchside VAR check, against Bournemouth.

And that shouldn’t have been a surprise, as Eddie Howe “encourages” his strikers to take penalties. Callum Wilson and Chris Wood have previously scored from the spot under Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if it was the plan for Isak to take any penalties, United’s head coach said: “He was always going to take it. I’d really encourage our strikers to take that responsibility if they want it. He did – and it was a great penalty.”

Isak’s penalty cancelled out an opener from Philip Billing, and the game ended 1-1. Newcastle are 10th in the Premier League table ahead of the October 1 fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Wilson, sidelined since August, could be back for the fixture.