Eddie Howe issues massive Newcastle United injury update on Callum Wilson

The striker has been sidelined since August with a hamstring problem. Howe had hoped that Wilson would only be out for two weeks, but the problem has taken longer to heal.

Wilson, according to Howe, was “close” to being fit for yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. However, it was felt that it would be a “risk” to play him so soon – and the 30-year-old is now pencilled in to be involved against Fulham on October 1.

“Callum’s doing very well," said United’s head coach, who revealed an injury setback for Allan Saint-Maximin after the Bournemouth game. “We’re really pleased with his progress. He was close, but I think we made an early decision that it would have been too big a risk.

"So, we hope that with a bit more time, there’s a chance that the next game could be good for him.”