Eddie Howe reveals his view on Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles ahead of recall decision

The club’s captain missed Tuesday night's game against Norwich City through suspension – and Federico Fernandez impressed after coming off the bench following the dismissal of Ciaran Clark, who had started in Lascelles’s absence.

Lascelles, 28, is available for this afternoon’s game against Burnley, and head coach Howe has a decision to make on his defence.

Asked about Lascelles, Howe said: "He's a hugely-important player, because he has physicality and pace in our back line and they're qualities we need. I really like Jamaal, and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think we can take his game to new heights.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 32-year-old Fernandez’s performance, Howe added: “I thought he was outstanding. He's a model professional. He prepared well, trained well. He’s done everything right in between (appearances). I think hes going to be invaluable.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Jamaal Lascelles.