Eddie Howe reveals his view on Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles ahead of recall decision
Eddie Howe has backed Jamaal Lascelles to hit “new heights” at Newcastle United.
The club’s captain missed Tuesday night's game against Norwich City through suspension – and Federico Fernandez impressed after coming off the bench following the dismissal of Ciaran Clark, who had started in Lascelles’s absence.
Lascelles, 28, is available for this afternoon’s game against Burnley, and head coach Howe has a decision to make on his defence.
Asked about Lascelles, Howe said: "He's a hugely-important player, because he has physicality and pace in our back line and they're qualities we need. I really like Jamaal, and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think we can take his game to new heights.”
On 32-year-old Fernandez’s performance, Howe added: “I thought he was outstanding. He's a model professional. He prepared well, trained well. He’s done everything right in between (appearances). I think hes going to be invaluable.”