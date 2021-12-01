The defender – who had found himself on the fringes of the team in the second half of last season – was handed his first start of the season against his former club with Matt Ritchie suspended.

Lewis, signed from Norwich in a £15million deal last year, didn’t get the chance to get on the front foot following Ciaran Clark’s ninth-minute dismissal. However, the 23-year-old still impressed Eddie Howe, still assessing his squad following his appointment as head coach last month, in the 1-1 draw.

“I thought he did very well in a game where we didn’t have much of the ball,” said Howe. “He’s obviously a real attacking left-back. He’s got great athleticism, and ability to go box to box.

"We didn’t see that, really, because of the situation of the game. What I thought he did do was defend really well, and diligently, and worked well with Joelinton front of him. I was pleased with the effort he gave.”

The result left Newcastle 20th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s home game against 19th-placed Burnley.

Howe will have Ritchie back from a one-game ban for the visit of Sean Dyche’s side.

"The challenge ahead is huge,” said Howe. “We’re under no illusions as to the size of the task we face. We need to get the wins we need – draws aren’t going to be enough.

"You need the spirit in the group to deliver what we need. I feel the spirit has grown, and that’s going to be key for us.”

