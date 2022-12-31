Matt Targett missed this afternoon’s goalless draw against Leeds United with a “nasty” heel injury. The problem is set to sideline the left-back – who left St James’s Park today wearing a protective boot – for a “period of time”, according to Howe.

"Matt Targett has a heel problem,” said United’s head coach. “He's been managing it for a couple of months, and it’s got to the point where it’s too painful for him to carry on. When I say a couple of months, I’m including the (World Cup) break in that as well.

"So, yes, disappointing. I think he’s going to be out for a period of time, I’m not 100% sure how long at the moment. It’s a nasty injury.”

Meanwhile, Howe revealed after the club’s Boxing Day win over Leicester City that midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

