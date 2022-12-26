New Newcastle United injury blow as influential player ruled out for 6-8 weeks
Jonjo Shelvey’s facing up to two months on the sidelines at Newcastle United.
The midfielder – who returned from a hamstring injury before the World Cup break – has suffered a calf injury.
And the club expect him to be sidelined for six to week weeks.
Shelvey, in the final year of his contract, is close to triggering a one-year extension to his deal.
Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson misses this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium through illness.