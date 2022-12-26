News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United injury blow as influential player ruled out for 6-8 weeks

Jonjo Shelvey’s facing up to two months on the sidelines at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The midfielder – who returned from a hamstring injury before the World Cup break – has suffered a calf injury.

And the club expect him to be sidelined for six to week weeks.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.
Shelvey, in the final year of his contract, is close to triggering a one-year extension to his deal.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson misses this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium through illness.