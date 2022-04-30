Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United 'disappointment' after Liverpool defeat

"I don’t think we quite got going,” said head coach Howe. “I thought we made a bright start to the game, but we’re slightly disappointed with our own performance.

"Individually, I don’t think we hit our top levels, which meant collectively we didn’t quite hit the levels we have recently. We probably didn’t quite have that sustained pressure we were looking for. The second half was better without that big chance ever really coming.

"There were one or two bright sparks, but it’s slightly disappointing compared to our previous levels. I’ve seen progress from where we have been, but, on the other side, there’s a lot of work to do.”