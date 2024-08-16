Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has stressed that Miguel Almiron is an ‘important’ player for Newcastle United after the player was linked with a move to the MLS this week.

Almiron’s proposed move to Charlotte FC ultimately collapsed with the player understood to be happy to remain on Tyneside. And Howe insists he is happy to have the winger as part of his squad heading into the 2024-25 season.

The Paraguayan has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League since January and The Magpies are understood to be willing to consider offers in excess of £15million for the player. Charlotte were not willing to meet Newcastle’s valuation or satisfy the player’s wage demands before the MLS deadline earlier this week, ultimately ending any hope of a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Howe is planning on working with Almiron this coming season as he hopes to see the winger return to the levels he displayed during the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

“A lot of speculation with Miggy over the summer which will have been difficult for him,” Howe admitted. “He's a really valued member of the squad, he's very much with us and we value his qualities and what he brings.”

When asked if he would be happy for Almiron to stay, Howe responded: “Absolutely. We'll work with Miggy to try and get his game back to the levels they were at two years ago for us. He's an important player for us.”

Almiron is expected to be involved for Newcastle’s season opener against Southampton on Saturday at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) though Jacob Murphy’s impressive pre-season could see him get the nod over the Paraguayan on the right wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further departures are still expected at Newcastle with the likes of Jamal Lewis, Harrison Ashby and Garang Kuol available to leave on loan. The club are also looking to offload Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden, who have trained away from the first-team during pre-season.

But Howe told The Gazette on Friday that first-team departures may not be required in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

“I wouldn't say [player exits are] pressing,” Howe commented. “We've got a tight squad without excess players and I'm naming a squad [against Southampton] that has probably every fit player in it without anyone spare so that's how tight we are at the moment.

“We've got a few injuries as well but I'm certainly not pushing to lose anybody.”