Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on Jack Grealish jibe aimed at Miguel Almiron

Grealish had a pop at Premier League Player of the Month nominee Almiron while celebrating Manchester City’s title win last season in a video which went viral. Grealish said team-mate Riyad Mahrez had “played like Almiron”.

Seven-goal Almiron has since outperformed – and outscored – Grealish, and Howe was asked about the England international’s comment ahead of Sunday’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Asked if Grealish's remark will have motivated Almiron, 28, even more this season, United’s head coach said: “I’ve never discussed it with Miggy.

"I don't see it being relevant at all, and he’s never discussed it with me. Personally, I don’t think it would have any part in his thinking.”

Howe went on: “I think Miggy’s motivations are much bigger than that and greater than that. Any comment anyone can make in the world, whether it’s about me or someone else, you have to have a bigger picture.

"The bigger picture for Migy is being the best he can be for Newcastle. He loves the club, the supporters love him. He loves the supporters back, and his motivations are greater than any comment from any individual.

Miguel Almiron celebrates Newcastle United's win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

"He’s proud to play for his country as well, so he has huge positive things in his life that drive him.”