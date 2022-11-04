Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues Callum Wilson illness update

The Newcastle United striker – who is pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the World Cup – revealed on The Footballer’s Football Podcast things week that he had been "run down” this week ahead of Sunday’s game at the St Mary’s Stadium.

“I feel a little run down this week, so I need to make sure no illness kicks in fully, clear that out,” said Wilson, who scored in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park.

Eddie Howe today confirmed that Wilson was feeling better ahead of the fixture. United’s head coach said: "Yeah, I think he’s OK. He’s had a little cold. It’s funny how everything gets around, especially if you do a podcast! Finger crossed, he’ll be OK.”

Wilson has scored six goals this season, and is focused on giving everything ahead of next week’s England squad announcement.

"We've got a big week next week, with the Carabao Cup (against Crystal Palace) on the Wednesday night, Thursday squad announcement for the World Cup, then Saturday Chelsea at home,” said the 30-year-old, who hasn’t represented his country since joining Newcastle two years ago.

"It's a big week next week coming up in terms of games and everything, so I have to make sure I'm well rested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Wilson scored a penalty against Villa in front of Southgate.

“I'd done my research on the goalkeeper,” said Wilson. “It was never in my mind I was going to miss. If it puts a smile on his face, then hopefully I'll keep doing that until the World Cup.

“But only when I did an interview after the game did I realise the manager was there. Great. I'd already put in the performance, I couldn't change anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson returned last month from a "frustrating” hamstring injury.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi speak to England manager Gareth Southgate before the Aston Villa game.

“It was very frustrating, and the timing wasn't ideal,” said Wilson. “I haven't been in the England set-up for a few years, and I was always going to have to do more than others who have been in the squad.”