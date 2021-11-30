Eddie Howe reveals view on Rafa Benitez's big Newcastle United dilemma

Benitez felt that he had to get the balance between defence and attack just right because of the squad he had during his time at the relegation-threatclub.

The club’s former manager felt that when his team attacked, if often left the defence over-exposed.

Asked if he shared Benitez’s view, new head coach Eddie Howe said: “I don't believe in copying Rafa's statement – ‘stretching the blanket’ would be a better way of looking at it for me, coaching and educating and helping the players.

“I don't think there are any imitations on what we can achieve with the group of players we have here. We have to improve performances, improve results and one confidence returns to the team, I think you will see a different team. But, attacking and defending is always a delicate balance for any team, and we just need to get that right.

Eddie Howe at the Emirates Stadium.