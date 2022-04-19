Eddie Howe reveals what Newcastle United have to ‘change’ following victory over Leicester City

Despite having just 31% possession against the Foxes, Newcastle were able to secure a 2-1 victory.

For large parts of the game, Newcastle were left chasing the ball but they defended well with Martin Dubravka relatively untroubled in the Magpies goal, save for a defensive lapse in concentration that allowed Ademola Lookman to open the scoring.

Much like their win against Wolves, it wasn’t often pretty on Tyneside, but Howe’s side stuck to their game plan and did enough to earn a deserved win:

“The credit I can give the players today is that we accepted our role [in the game].” Howe said post-match.

“It doesn’t mean that we always accept our role as a team that don’t have the ball, but we accepted it and at that moment, we couldn’t necessarily change it.

“I think the danger is when you try and chase slightly too much, especially when you’re tired and in the heat and everything, when you chase you tend to leave gaps - we didn’t today.

“We accepted where we were and knew that on counter-attacks and transitions we were going to be a huge threat.

“The stats of the game show we had by far the best chances in the match so maybe today [we had to accept not having the ball] but long-term we have to change that.”