Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United player had to come off against Liverpool

Anderson was handed his first Premier League start against Liverpool on Saturday – but his full debut lasted just 24 minutes. The Newcastle United midfielder was withdrawn following the dismissal of Nick Pope – and he was replaced by substitute goalkeeper Dubravka.

And a “disappointed” Howe explained after the club’s 2-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side why he chose to take off the 20-year-old at St James’s Park.

“It was a huge disappointment for him, and for me, to have to take him off, because it was the last thing I wanted to do,” said United’s head coach. “I just felt we needed a transitional threat in the game.

“The counter-attack was going to be hugely important to us, so we reshuffled – and went with two forward players.

"But those two forward players needed extreme pace, I felt, so unfortunately Elliot was the one to come off, but it was nothing against what he did in that time on the pitch."

Anderson, now focused on Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley, reacted to his first league start in a social media post on Instagram after the game.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka replaces midfielder Elliot Anderson on Saturday as head coach Eddie Howe looks on.

“Special day making my first start in the Premier League,” said Anderson. “Didn’t go as planned, but got a big week ahead of us to look forward to!”

