Newcastle United's Loris Karius on standby for Carabao Cup final debut – and Mark Gillespie's next in line

Nick Pope was sent off in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park tonight. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were on target for the visitors.

Newcastle remain fourth in the Premier League table after what was only their second Premier League defeat this season. Their previous defeat had come at Anfield – and the loss ended a remarkable 17-game unbeaten run.

And Pope, dismissed for handling outside the box, will miss next Sunday’s cup final against Manchester United through suspension.

Martin Dubravka – who came off the bench following his red card – is cup-tied for the game, having played in the competition for Newcastle’s opponents during a loan spell earlier in the season.

That leaves Howe will two eligible senior goalkeepers – Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie – for the game at Wembley.

Karius has only played 45 minutes of football in a friendly for the club since joining as a free agent in September, while Gillespie hasn’t made a competitive appearance since September 2020.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope argues with referee Anthony Taylor following his dismissal.

The players had taken to the field after a Wor Flags tribute to Sir Bobby Robson on what would have been his 90th birthday.

There was a minute’s applause in memory of former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the earthquake which devastated parts of Turkey and Syria earlier this month. Atsu’s wife and children were at the game.

Howe had made one change for the game. Elliot Anderson replaced the injured Joe Willock in the starting XI. Callum Wilson, not involved against Bournemouth last weekend due to a hamstring injury, was on the bench.

United made a strong start, and Alisson denied Miguel Almiron in the fourth minute after being set up by Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Wor Flags tribute to Sir Bobby Robson.

Liverpool scored from their first attack in the 10th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a ball over the top, which was brought down by Nunez, who drilled a shot past the advancing Pope.

The visitors doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Mo Salah delivered a superb ball to Gakpo inside the box, and he beat Pope. It was the first time Howe’s team had conceded two goals in the league since the fixture between the two clubs at Anfield in August.

Things soon got even worse for Newcastle.

Alisson launched a long ball upfield for Salah, and Pope raced out of his box to get their first. Pope, outside of his box, attempted a diving header, but misjudged it and handled the ball.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff reacts during the defeat to Liverpool.

Taylor sent him off, and Anderson was replaced 24 minutes into his full Premier League debut by Dubravka.

Newcastle fought back, and Dan Burn hit the bar with a header, but Liverpool took their two-goal advantage into the break.

Ten-man United held their own after the interval, and Howe, after four visiting changes, sent on Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Muprhy. Joelinton was replaced with Matt Ritchie after getting some treatment midway through the half.

Wilson forced a save from Alisson after being played in by Gordon, signed from Everton last month.