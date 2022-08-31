Callum Wilson issues injury update at Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle United striker will not feature against Liverpool at Anfield tonight as he recovers from the hamstring “tweak” which first came to light after the club’s 3-3 home draw against Manchester City.

Wilson – who has scored two goals so far this season – has spoken about the injury on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“Yeah, I had a little setback (which is) disappointing, because I started the season well – I felt like I’d found my form and rhythm,” said the 30-year-old, who’s pushing for a recall to the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year. “

"It’s only a couple of weeks, but it’s just a couple of weeks that I ain’t got to lose. Especially last year, having the Achilles issue, and now the little tweak in my hamstring.

“It’s frustrating because you do everything right – the ultimate professional. There are probably not many people in the dressing room that are more professional than myself – the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover.

"That’s the most frustrating thing – you’re putting your heart and soul into making sure you stay there.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

"A little setback – it’s fine – but I’ve had to put it into perspective.

"At the start of the season if you said I was going to play 35 games this season, I’d have snapped your hand off. Really, I’ve got to look at it like that.

"Ultimately, throughout the season, players are going to miss a game here or there. Few weeks, (and) I’ll be back, I just don’t want to rush anything – or push anything. I’ll make sure I’ll be back in full working order very, very soon.”

United head coach Eddie Howe gave an update on Wilson after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Callum will be working away to get back to fitness,” said Howe.