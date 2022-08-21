Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Callum Wilson was forced off in front of Gareth Southgate
Eddie Howe has revealed why he was forced to take Callum Wilson off in Newcastle United’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City.
Howe’s side claimed a hard-fought point from the Premier League champions at St James's Park this afternoon.
England manager Gareth Southgate was at the stadium to see Wilson score his second goal of the season, but the striker was taken off in the 69th minute and replaced by Chris Wood.
“Callum was feeling his hamstring at half time, just a tightness, nothing more than that,” said head coach Howe. “We were aware, looking at him second half, that he wasn’t fully opening up, so we felt, at that moment, the team probably needed someone who could fully sprint. We just wanted to protect him form serious injury. He took his goal brilliantly. He’s so important to us.”
Defender Dan Burn was also forced off with a head injury. Howe said: “Dan Burn’s got a concussion.”