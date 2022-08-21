Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side drew 3-3 with the champions this afternoon thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Allan Saint-Maximin set up the first two goals, and won the free-kick for the third, in what was his best performance since the appointment of Eddie Howe as head coach last November.

Newcastle went behind early in the game, but led 3-1 at one point, only to be pegged back by Pep Guardiola’s side.

The game was watched by United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, visiting from Saudia Arabia. Al-Rumayyan, sat with co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, jubilantly celebrated Newcastle’s goals.

England manager Gareth Southgate was also in the directors' box, and Wilson will have done his chances of an international recall no harm.

Howe had named an unchanged team, and Sven Botman faced £85.5million summer signing Erling Haaland on what was his first home Premier League start for Newcastle.

Haaland would make his mark in the game, but not before United had found the net three times.

After keeping back-to-back clean sheets, Nick Pope finally picked the ball out of his net for the first time as a Newcastle player in the fifth minute.

Bernardo Silva cut inside from the right in the fifth minute and delivered a cross for Ilkay Gundogan, who had time and space to control the ball and finish past a helpless Pope.

To make matters worse, Bruno Guimaraes picked up an early yellow card for taking down Kevin De Bruyne.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan before the game against Manchester City.

United fought back. They repeatedly broke forward with pace and purpose, and Saint-Maximin set up Almiron 12 yards from goal. Almiron, however, shot over Ederson’s goal.

Guardiola replaced the injured Nathan Ake with Ruben Dias midway through the half. Newcastle pressed on, and they were level before the half-hour mark.

Saint-Maximin cut in on his right foot on the left and delivered a teasing inswinging cross, and Almiron bundled the ball home. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the strike stood after a VAR check.

And it got better before the break. Saint-Maximin took the ball on the left and turned inside. The winger played a clever pass for Wilson, who took a touch and beat Ederson with a deft finish.

United deservedly took their advantage into the break – and they soon extended their lead.

John Stones brought down Saint-Maximin just outside the box, and Trippier stepped up and lifted a trademark free-kick over the wall and into the net. Ederson didn’t get close to the ball.

City weren’t finished, and Haaland pulled a goal back in the 60th minute with a close-range finish. Pope did well to come off his line and stop Haaland after the striker got ahead of Botman, but the visitors were soon level.

De Bruyne found Silva with a superb ball into the box, and the midfielder slipped the ball past Pope.

Trippier had a red card downgraded to yellow following a pitchside VAR check after initially being sent off by Jarred Gillett for a trip on De Bruyne.