Jonjo Shelvey, two starts away from triggering a one-year contract extension at St James’s Park, was linked with what was described as a “shock” move to Besiktas.

And Howe was asked about the speculation ahead of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium tomorrow.

“I’ve been surprised at all the speculation (about Shelvey),” said United’s head coach. “I’ve got no idea where that has come from. It’s certainly not come from us. Jonjo’s a very valued member of the squad.”

Shelvey, 30, is sidelined with a calf injury. Speaking last month, Howe said: “He’s a lot more positive now about the future, really focusing on the future.

"Although the time period is lengthy, it’s not a long-term injury. He can very quickly get into his rehab, start running again quite quickly. There’s a lot to be positive about.”