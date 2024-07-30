'Absolutely' - Eddie Howe rules out 'huge' Newcastle United exit after long-term deal agreed
Howe has been tipped as a top contender to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager but has played down his interest in the role.
The Magpies head coach has also confirmed there has been no contact from the Football Association about the managerial position. It was also confirmed by chief executive Darren Eales that Howe had agreed a long-term extension to stay at Newcastle last summer.
Howe said in Tokyo: “Yeah absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody and I'm fully committed to Newcastle.
“There’s nothing to talk about. No need to address the players. They know by how I act and how I am on a daily basis how committed I am to the club.”
Newcastle stand-in captain for the Japan tour, Dan Burn, also stressed the impact Howe has had since his appointment as head coach. “He’s been huge,” Burn admitted to reporters. “I think he's been a massive part since the new ownership has came in to push the club in the direction that we want it to go in.
“The way that we work every single day to build all of the games, I think you see that in the way that we play, the way that we train and the fans have reacted well to it.
“I think we've performed well the last two seasons and I think the drive every day is to try and be better and him and all the staff push us to do that. Hopefully we'll have a similar season this season.”
