Amanda Staveley has not ruled-out buying a stake in another Premier League club following her departure from Newcastle United.

It was announced earlier this month that Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi would leave their roles at Newcastle United. The pair helped bring together the takeover of the club back in October 2021 with Staveley having tried on three separate occasions in the four years previous to that to end Mike Ashley’s time as owner of the club.

Following her departure from Newcastle United, it was reported by Bloomberg that PCP Capital Partners could look to make future investments in the sport and that ‘initial discussions’ over buying a minority stake in Tottenham Hotspur had taken place.

Speaking to The Athletic, Staveley refused to comment directly on those reports, but did leave the door open to potential future investment opportunities in the sport: “Not much, I’m afraid.” Staveley said about Spurs.

“My preference would have been to stay with Newcastle, but life doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to. Nothing is going to replicate that. I fell in love with Newcastle, the club and the people and that can’t change, but I didn’t want to get in Newcastle’s way. It’s got to be about what’s best for Newcastle.

“Mehrdad and I are keen to be hands-on. We’re hard-working people, I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football. Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.

“I don’t know what my future holds, but you can never move on from the love I have for Newcastle and I would love to come back for matches. I’m a Geordie now. I’m a Yorkshire Geordie, but I will always have that chemistry and that love.”

