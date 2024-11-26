Newcastle United will be boosted by the return of Dan Burn from suspension for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace (3pm kick-off).

Burn was banned for Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday night with Lloyd Kelly coming into the side in his place. It was Kelly’s first Premier League start at centre-back since arriving at Newcastle in the summer but it was an evening to forget for the 26-year-old and his side.

Kelly hesitated as Tomas Soucek headed West Ham in front and failed to close down Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the second goal. It was a missed opportunity for the former AFC Bournemouth defender to secure a spot in the starting line-up moving forward.

Instead, Burn will return from suspension and is set to be put straight back into the starting 11 at Crystal Palace.

After the defeat to West Ham, head coach Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle felt Burn’s absence in the match.

Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn for Monday night's clash against West Ham. | Getty Images

“Yeah, he was a big miss,” Howe said. “You see the first goal and I think Dan’s presence helps us in those situations for sure.

“His leadership qualities on the pitch can’t be underestimated, he’s an organiser and a really good communicator with his backline and midfield. Certainly, my initial assessment is that we missed him.”

Kelly joined Newcastle as a free agent following his release from Bournemouth in the summer. It has been reported that the defender earns upwards of £100,000-per-week at St James’ Park. Since arriving at St James’ Park, Kelly has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, starting six.