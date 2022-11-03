Eddie Howe set to win Premier League manager of the month as Newcastle United eye clean sweep

Howe has helped Newcastle pick up 16 points out of a possible 18 in October while also scoring 16 goals in the process. They have picked up the most wins, points, scored the most goals and conceded the joint-fewest of any Premier League side during the month.

The impressive run of form has seen the Magpies climb into the top four in the Premier League table after 13 matches.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola have also been nominated alongside Howe with both having identical records of four wins, one draw and zero defeats in October. Although Howe’s side played one game more, they crucially won it meaning the Newcastle boss boasts the best record in the division for October.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Howe’s nomination read: “Newcastle United were top scorers in an unbeaten October, scoring four or more goals in half of their matches, including a 4-1 triumph at Fulham and a 5-1 home success over Brentford. They returned more points than any other side in the month to move into fourth place.”

This will be Howe’s second manager of the month win at Newcastle after picking up the award in February 2022. It will be his fifth in the Premier League overall, having won it three times at Bournemouth.