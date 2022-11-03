Eddie Howe set to win Premier League manager of the month as Newcastle United eye clean sweep
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is a shoo-in for the Premier League’s manager of the month for October after being shortlisted as a nominee.
Howe has helped Newcastle pick up 16 points out of a possible 18 in October while also scoring 16 goals in the process. They have picked up the most wins, points, scored the most goals and conceded the joint-fewest of any Premier League side during the month.
The impressive run of form has seen the Magpies climb into the top four in the Premier League table after 13 matches.
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola have also been nominated alongside Howe with both having identical records of four wins, one draw and zero defeats in October. Although Howe’s side played one game more, they crucially won it meaning the Newcastle boss boasts the best record in the division for October.
Most Popular
Howe’s nomination read: “Newcastle United were top scorers in an unbeaten October, scoring four or more goals in half of their matches, including a 4-1 triumph at Fulham and a 5-1 home success over Brentford. They returned more points than any other side in the month to move into fourth place.”
This will be Howe’s second manager of the month win at Newcastle after picking up the award in February 2022. It will be his fifth in the Premier League overall, having won it three times at Bournemouth.
A Newcastle player has also been tipped to win the player of the month award for October with Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes all nominated. Almiron is also in contention to win the goal of the month.