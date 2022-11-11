Eddie Howe signals Newcastle United transfer 'shift' ahead of World Cup

While they’re resting ahead of what Howe has described as a “mini” pre-season before the Premier League’s Christmas restart, the club will refine its plans for the January window.

Newcastle, third in the division ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Chelsea, have spent more than £200million in the last two windows, and Howe is keen to further strengthen his squad ahead of a challenging second half of the season.

Howe and United’s recruitment team looked at a number of wingers in the summer, but that was one area that the club didn’t strengthen.

“I think there will be a shift from me during the break towards January,” said United’s head coach. “Still quite a distance to go before we get there, but, certainly, in terms of formulating plans and what may or may not happen, and what’s possible.

"I’ll certainly try and have those conversations with people so we’re as well prepared as we can be.”

Howe and his staff will also plan for the restart. The club’s first game after the World Cup final, following a midweek penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, will be a fourth-round tie against Howe’s former club Bournemouth at St James’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans after last month's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The cup game will be played in the week starting December 19.