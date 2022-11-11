The Newcastle United defender, signed from Lille in the summer, had been named in Louis van Gaal’s provisional 55-man squad. However, Botman has not made the final selection for the tournament in Qatar.

Botman has been outstanding alongside Switzerland international Fabian Schar so far this season for third-placed Newcastle, who have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old withdrew from Holland’s Under-21 squad in September to “focus" on his club career after being left out of Eddie Howe’s starting XI for the home game against Bournemouth.

Botman returned to the team after the international break – and has been a fixture ever since then.

Howe referenced the “outstanding” defenders available to Holland when asked about Botman’s hopes of a World Cup call-up before the announcement.

United’s head coach said: "I think he's done everything he can. He's been consistent, he's produced high-level performances in the toughest league in the world. So I'm sure he's very pleased with the start he's made to his Newcastle career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

Botman adapted quickly to the pace, intensity and physicality of Premier League football.

Asked if the ease of the £35million player’s transition had surprised him, Howe said: "Well, yeah, it's a difficult one to answer, because you always have a vision of how you think a player will transition to the league – and I always felt confident he could handle the Premier League.

“That's why we signed him. How quickly that adaption happens is always difficult to predict. But, from day one, really he looked settled within the squad, really, he felt at ease within his surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a very popular member of the squad, the players really like him. I think they like his game as well, because he's very expressive, he's very good with the ball, so the attacking players like his distribution and the way he can find them.

"It's been a really healthy start for him here. Yeah, really pleased."