Newcastle United latest news: Dermot Gallagher has given his view on incidents during Bournemouth and Newcastle United’s goalless draw on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on whether Newcastle United should have been awarded a penalty or not during their goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium. In a game of few chances, Newcastle believed they could have been given a penalty kick when Nick Woltemade had his shirt pulled by Bafode Diakite.

The German international fell to the floor, but his protests were waved away by referee Robert Jones. VAR checked the incident, but concurred with the official on the field and no penalty was awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the incident after the match, Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, I haven't seen it back, but my gut instinct was that it was a penalty, I was adamant that it was, that was just my feeling.

“I thought that he was tugged and he was pulled and it stopped him from getting his shot off, so for me it was a clear penalty, but I might feel differently when I watch it again.”

Dermot Gallagher’s Newcastle United penalty verdict

That incident was dissected on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, but Gallagher disagreed with Howe’s view of the incident and supported the call of Jones and VAR: “Is there enough for him to go down like that?” Gallagher questioned. “I think not.”

Whilst Newcastle United were reeling from not being given a penalty by Jones, they did leave the field of play potentially fortunate to have kept all eleven men on the pitch. Malick Thiaw was booked for a handball during the second half - but then wasn’t shown a second yellow card in the 81st minute for blocking Ryan Christie as he looked to advance into the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Within minutes of that incident, Thiaw was substituted by Howe, replaced with club captain Jamaal Lascelles for his first competitive appearance since March 2024. On whether Thiaw should have been sent off or not, Gallagher added: “It's quite ironic because I talk all the time about being mindful that not every foul after a yellow card is a second yellow card.

“But I actually do think this is a second yellow card. I think it's cynical, he knows exactly what he's doing and further evidence of that was that his manager immediately substituted him.”

One other decision to get the Ref Watch treatment was a potential handball by Sandro Tonali. A whipped free-kick by David Brooks hit the Italian on the arm with some appeals from the hosts for a penalty.

However, replays immediately showed that the midfielder’s arm was not in an unnatural position: “He’s certainly not making his body bigger.” Gallagher said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see it comes in very, very fast. His arms are across his chest so very, very unfortunate to concede a penalty for this.

“It’s just smashed into him, if anything he’s making his body smaller rather than bigger.”

A third goalless draw on the road this season leaves Newcastle United 13th in the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday. Before then, though, Howe’s side will begin the defence of the Carabao Cup against Bradford City on Wednesday night.