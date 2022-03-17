The change in formation almost worked against Chelsea where Newcastle were just minutes away from holding the European champions to a draw at Stamford Bridge.

For the third game in a row, Newcastle are on the road once again when they make the trip to Goodison Park to face an out-of-form Everton side.

Howe’s side defeated Everton just last month when an own-goal from Mason Holgate and strikes from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier were enough to take all three points.

United set up in a 4-3-3 formation that day - a system that would continue to get results and fire them to a nine-game unbeaten streak. So will Howe revert to that formation for Thursday's game?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United line-up that Howe could select to face Everton at Goodison Park:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka had very little to do once again against Chelsea and was very unlucky not to leave Stamford Bridge with another clean-sheet. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

2. RB: Javi Manquillo Manquillo held his own against Chelsea at the weekend and was a threat going forwards at times. It’s a toss-up between him and Emil Krafth for this position but Manquillo’s reliability could give him the edge. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar started in the middle of a back three on Sunday and he marshalled the defence superbly, coming agonisingly close to keeping another clean sheet. His recent performances mean the defender is one of the first names on the team sheet. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn What more can be said about Burn? Barring one lapse of judgement that allowed Havertz to score on Sunday, Burn has been faultless in the black and white and is a major reason for Newcastle’s upturn in form. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales