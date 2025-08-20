Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe’s side are ploughing on in the transfer market after the signing of Jacob Ramsey - but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign a striker.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season got underway on Saturday when they drew 0-0 with Aston Villa at Villa Park. That game will be remembered for Newcastle’s failure to turn dominance into goals, with a makeshift front three unable to find a way past Villa debutant Marco Bizot.

Whilst Premier League football is now back for everyone to watch, enjoy and debate, transfer rumours and news will continue to rumble on in the background and the Magpies know they need to strengthen in a few areas to ensure that Howe’s squad has the required quality and depth to compete in all competitions this season. Alexander Isak’s future needs to be solved, whilst they still need at least one, and possibly two, more strikers through the door before the window closes.

Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw have all joined the club, although the latter two are still waiting to make their competitive debuts. Jacob Ramsey’s move to St James’ Park was also confirmed at the weekend and fans will be desperate to see the former Villa man in action in the black and white.

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI and substitutes could look like come the end of the summer transfer window if all the latest transfer rumours are true. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United’s new-look squad - according to latest transfer rumours

GK - Nick Pope

Pope began the campaign as number one and kept a clean sheet, but he knows that he must perform if he is to keep Ramsdale behind him in the pecking order.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento played at left-back on Saturday but will likely return to the other side of the defence if and when Lewis Hall regains his fitness.

CB - Malick Thiaw

Whilst Thiaw may have to wait for his Newcastle United debut, it is hoped that he can stamp his authority on the team and force himself into Howe’s plans if and when he gets that opportunity to impress.

CB - Dan Burn

Burn was simply brilliant at Villa Park and has been for at least a year now. Sven Botman will be pushing for a start, but for now he will have to remain patient behind Burn.

LB - Lewis Hall

Hall featured for the U21’s at the weekend as he looks to build his fitness levels. It will be a huge relief and boost to see him back in action for Howe’s senior side.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian will captain Newcastle United this season and he has some job to replicate his successes from his debut campaign.

CM - Sandro Tonali

This time last year, Tonali was still banned from football and hadn’t really shown what he was capable of in a Newcastle United shirt. Now though, he has emerged as one of their key players and proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the whole Premier League.

CM - Joelinton

Fans will be champing at the bit to see Ramsey involved. However, Joelinton has proven time and time again that he is a key component in Howe’s teams.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Elanga looked promising on his debut at Villa Park, but will have left the midlands disappointed to not have opened his account for his new club. Hopefully he can build on that debut and show why the club were so desperate to get a deal over the line.

ST - Nicolas Jackson

The Chelsea man has been linked with Newcastle United off and on for much of the summer. He could be someone they go for if speculation surrounding Isak ramps up again.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon has looked very sharp during pre-season and enjoyed a solid afternoon on Saturday. Hopefully the striker situation can be resolved soon and he can be moved out wide into his best position.

SUB - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale will want to displace Pope as Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper this season. Newcastle United could make his loan deal into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

SUB - Kieran Trippier

Trippier is an absolutely brilliant back-up for Howe to have this season and his leadership will be key to any successes they have.

SUB - Fabian Schar

Schar will have a big role to play this season as the club plan for his eventual departure - whenever that may be.

SUB - Sven Botman

Burn and Botman are great options for Howe to have at centre-back alongside Thiaw and Schar on the right.

SUB - Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey’s adaptability means he will get plenty of gametime this season. That could come in centre midfield, out wide or as a number ten.

SUB - Lewis Miley

Miley is another player who will likely get more gametime than he was afforded last season. This could be the year he finally blossoms and really challenges for a starting spot.

SUB - Jacob Murphy

Murphy’s numbers last season saw him rank alongside the Premier League’s best and he will want to repeat those goals and assists any chance he gets this term.

SUB - Harvey Barnes

Barnes’ brilliant form at the end of last season rightly kept Gordon out of the team - it will be a very intriguing battle between the two this campaign to see who gets the nod from Howe.

SUB - Jorgen Strand Larsen

Newcastle United have a ‘firm interest’ in Strand Larsen and could make the Wolves man Callum Wilson’s replacement at St James’ Park.