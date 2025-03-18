Eddie Howe was full of emotion after Newcastle United won the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

It was Geordie dreamland for The Magpies with goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak seeing them claim a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium to end a 70-year wait for a domestic honour. The often cool and calm Howe let his sheer joy shine through as he made his way onto the pitch to celebrate the trophy victory.

And one of the first players he went up to was the man who ended Newcastle’s 25-year wait for a Wembley goal. Burn’s header on the stroke of half-time found the bottom left corner from 15-yards to give Newcastle a deserved lead at the break before Isak extended their advantage in the second half.

Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back in stoppage time to set up a nervous final few minutes for Newcastle, but that only added to the eventual outpour of emotion once the full-time whistle.

Howe summed up the feelings of every Newcastle fan in his interaction with Burn at full-time, hugging the big centre-back and telling him: “What a ------- goal!”

It was a moment captured by the Sky Sports cameras at full-time - expletive and all.

Eddie Howe reacts to Dan Burn’s goal

Burn’s goal and Newcastle’s cup win capped off a brilliant few days for the defender, who was called up to the England squad for the first time last Friday. The day after The Magpies’ victory, Burn joined up with the England squad along with his club teammates Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

Howe said in his post-match press conference: “What a week, what a few days for [Burn]. But I thought his performance today, I thought it was colossal for us in the back.

“I thought him and Fabi [Schar] played really well today. Both teams were actually quite direct today.

“And we knew Liverpool had a direct threat. And then you talk about his goal. I mean, we've been working on those corners tirelessly for two weeks.

“We've had mixed success, I can be honest, in training. And he's delivered. He's delivered one from a long range as well. I thought it was an incredible header.

“And it's so fitting that it's him that scored that goal. Long wait for even a goal at Wembley. Yeah, brilliant moment.”

Arne Slot left stunned by Dan Burn header

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was left stunned by Burn’s header as he said at full-time: “Normally a player like Dan Burn or another one runs to the zone because normally… I think he’s an exception to that because I have never seen in my life a player from that far away heading a ball with so much force into the far corner.

“That is part of logic, that they either have to go far away from our zone, which 99 out of 100 times that will never lead to a goal, or they have to arrive in our zone and then it’s an equal battle, if you want to call it like this.

“So credit to him, I think he’s one of the few players that can score a goal from that distance with his head.”