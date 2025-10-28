Newcastle United news: Will Osula almost left St James’ Park during the summer transfer window amid reported interest from Germany and Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe has admitted that Will Osula was ‘close’ to leaving Newcastle United in the summer window, revealing that he is now ‘relieved’ that a move was halted at the eleventh-hour.

Osula was reportedly set to join German side Eintracht Frankfurt during the final hours of deadline day, but a move to the Bundesliga side never transpired. After also receiving interest from Aston Villa during the final week of the window, Osula instead remained on Tyneside to battle it out with new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa for a starting spot.

Although places in Howe’s first-team continue to elude Osula, he has made some vital contributions this season, including on Saturday as he set-up Bruno Guimaraes’ late winner.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup, Howe was asked to clarify how close Osula came to leaving Tyneside during the summer. He responded: “I think it was well documented. It was quite close for him that he could have left in a variety of ways, whether that was loan, which was always our preference because I think from our view, we wanted Will to play.

“We wanted him to continue his development, which he did brilliantly last year because I think he committed to a path of limited game time but big training time. A lot of work with Graeme Jones, a lot of reviewing his performances, then a lot of putting work into action.

“The next step for me was for him to try and play regularly. So that was the aim, and especially with us bringing two strikers in, the thought was that he could continue that development best on the football pitch [away from the club].

“Obviously it didn't happen, and much to our relief it didn't happen, because obviously Yoane picked up an injury and Will's vitally important. We believe in his talents.

“He's got speed. I think you could see that when he came on the pitch the other day. He's quick, he's athletic, but also I think what he's added is, just through the continued attitude he's had to his training, a lot of better know-how and nous in terms of how to manage game situations.

“He's benefited from that, and he's coming on the pitch looking like the complete package.”

Osula’s contributions this season, albeit limited, have been lively and ones that have demonstrated a growing maturity in his game - something that Howe was keen to praise the player for developing with hard work on the training ground.

“I think the Will that I know is that great personality, a real zest for life, always laughing, joking and popular in the dressing room. He's certainly got very close friendships,” United’s head coach added.

“But I think what's changed probably more this year than last is he's very serious about his work. So when it's work time, he puts on a different face and is very serious about his development and about his game, which I think has been a positive, slight change. I think he was serious last year, but I think we've seen a more mature Will this year with his work, and I think he's benefitting from that.”