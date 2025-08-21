Eddie Howe 'really pleased' as Newcastle United make fresh striker transfer move

Newcastle United are pushing to complete their fifth major signing of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have already signed Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey so far this summer with Eddie Howe addressing key areas of his squad.

But there is still one key area yet to be addressed.

Newcastle ended the 2024/25 season with two established strikers in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. They have started the new season with none.

Wilson left the club as a free agent and Isak has gone on strike in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool. As a result, Anthony Gordon was tasked with leading the line in the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Newcastle head coach Howe has been consistent in the club’s need and want to sign a striker this transfer window though numerous targets have been missed.

Newcastle United’s striker hunt

Newcastle held talks with Liam Delap before he signed for Cheslea from Ipswich Town. The Magpies also submitted formal bids for Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko before they all went elsewhere.

They have also submitted two bids for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa. A £25million offer was promptly rejected last month and now a deal worth up to £40million for the 28-year-old has also been rejected.

Sky Sports have claimed Newcastle’s latest bid has been turned down and that Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are managed by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, are interested.

On the search for a striker, Howe said: “I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum most.

“I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area. We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.

“Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.

“It's a small field. The centre-forward market this year is as tight as I've ever known it. But we're still actively looking and I think there is someone there to meet our requirements.”

Newcastle remain in talks to sign Wissa following their fresh bid to sign the DR Congo international. The club view the forward as a replacement for Wilson and not a signing that would allow Isak to leave the club.

Another major striker signing, although unlikely may open the door for Isak to leave though Newcastle have publicly stated that they don’t envisage that happening.

Ultimately Isak’s situation and the unsuccessful striker hunt so far has overshadowed what is otherwise viewed as a successful summer for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe ‘really pleased’ with Newcastle United transfer business

Reflecting on the transfer window so far, Howe said: “Yeah, I am really pleased. I think it's been a slow burn of the summer for us.

“Initially, a lot of frustration because we were trying to be active very early, as I said at the end of last season. The reality of that didn't happen and that can sometimes be through no one's fault other than circumstance.

“Then you're trying to turn things in a positive way, not necessarily for you guys, your perception, but for the players internally, for the squad, for what we need.

“I think gradually, piece by piece, we've been becoming stronger. It's always, for me, about the quality of the player rather than the number coming in.

“I say that continually and I feel we've hit that in the right way. I think we've got quality players coming in, players that can make a difference, have the right age profile to take the squad forward into what will be a very challenging season.

“Yes, the top end of the pitch isn't ideal at the moment, but we've got a little bit of time on that stuff.”