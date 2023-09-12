Newcastle United return to Premier League action against Brentford this weekend with Eddie Howe hoping to have some players back to full fitness.

Newcastle have been dealt a number of injury blows already this season with key first-team players such as Sven Botman and Joe Willock currently recovering while Miguel Almiron and Sandro Tonali have experienced fitness scares during the international break.

The Magpies have made a slow start to the Premier League season, losing their last three matches ahead of the game against Brentford this Saturday at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off).

But after spending around £160million on new signings over the summer, we look at what could be Newcastle’s ‘strongest’ starting line-up and bench possible should every player be fit and firing. With a maximum of nine players allowed to be named on the bench in Premier League matches, we’re limited to a total of 20 players, meaning some big names could miss out.

Newcastle have named a squad of 25 players for the 2023-24 Premier League season plus players under-21 such as Elliot Anderson, Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

So nine first-team players will have to be cut when looking at Newcastle’s strongest possible matchday squad. Players such as Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo will not make the cut along with goalkeepers Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

Here is Newcastle United’s strongest matchday squad with all players fit and available for Eddie Howe...

1 . GK: Nick Pope Despite a slightly shaky start to the season, Pope is still Newcastle’s first-choice in goal. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is Newcastle’s on field captain in the majority of matches and often leads by example. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar The Swiss centre-back has been reliable at the back for Newcastle under Eddie Howe. Photo: (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo Sales