Howe’s side controlled the game before the break, but they couldn’t capitalise on their possession.

And Everton fought back after the break once play resumed following a bizarre stoppage when a protester tied himself to a goalpost.

Newcastle had a man advantage late in the game following Allan’s dismissal for a lunge at Allan Saint-Maximin, but they couldn’t take advantage, and Alex Iwobi claimed all three points for Everton with a 99th-minute strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not a great second half from our perspective,” said head coach Howe. “I think that’s what’s cost us the game. First half, we were good, controlled the game.

"The only thing that was missing was a goal, being really clinical in the final third, and I think that was missing the entire game. We got into some good positions, but the normal rhythm wasn’t there. But the second half was a big disappointment.”

On the dismissal, Howe said: “It obviously gives you a big advantage, and we didn’t capitalise on that. I thought, tactically, we didn’t deliver the plans we should have done at that moment.

"The game was there for us. We made some poor decisions by our standards with the ball. You’re always liable for counter-attacks, and moments that could still cost you the game. You have to be very alert. We made a bad mistake for the goal, and it cost us.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle remain 14th in the Premier League table and nine points above the relegation zone.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.