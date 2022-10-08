Eddie Howe's bold Newcastle United selection call
Eddie Howe’s named Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton on his Newcastle United bench.
Saint-Maximin – who has missed the seventh-placed club’s last four Premier League fixtures – is among the substitutes at St James’s Park for this afternoon’s game against Brentford.
Read More
Eddie Howe has named an unchanged starting XI for the game following last weekend’s 4-1 win over Fulham. Joelinton, an unused substitute at Craven Cottage because of a knee problem, is also on the bench.
Most Popular
Speaking yesterday, head coach Howe said: “I think Maxi’s been good (in training). He’s had a period away. He’s not been with us the whole time during his rehab and his injury. But when he’s come back, and when he’s been here, I think he’s been bright, he’s been bubbly. He’s been very positive. He’s doing OK. He’s trained this week. We’re pleased with him. He’s making good progress.”
On Joelinton Howe said: “He’s trained this week. he’s fine.”
Meanwhile, former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney will captain Brentford in the absence of club skipper Pontus Jansson, who suffered an injury last weekend.
United are unbeaten in their last six league games against Brenford. The two clubs drew 3-3 at St James’s Park last season in what was Howe’s first game in charge.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes, Almiron, Wilson, Murphy. Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.
BRENTFORD: Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Baptiste, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney. SubsL Cox, Canos, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsagaard, Janelt, Roerslev.