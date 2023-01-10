Boyhood fan Burn set the club on its way to a 2-0 win over Leicester City, and a first League Cup semi-final in more than 47 years, with his first goal in a black and white shirt tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a series of missed chances, fans were wondering just what their team had to do to score at St James’s Park.

Dan Burn, not pictured, is mobbed by his Newcastle United team-mates after opening the scoring.

They needn’t have worried. Burn, signed a year ago, coolly broke the deadlock in the Carabao Cup quarter-final with his weaker right foot – and the strike had head coach Eddie Howe bouncing on the touchline in celebration.

The jubilant defender was mobbed by his team-mates next to the corner flag in the South West corner of the sold-out stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton all but ensured Newcastle’s passage to the last four with a second goal.

Howe had promised to field a “full-strength” team following Saturday’s FA Cup loss to League One side Sheffield Wednesday – and he did just that. United’s head coach named the side which held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a goalless draw a week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United fans wave scarves and flags before the game.

Newcastle’s players – who had been welcomed on to the pitch by a sea of black and white scarves – made a fast start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Willock managed to cross from the left byline before the ball went out of play, but Sean Longstff, arriving at the far post, couldn’t get his shot on target.

Bruno Guimaraes shot wide from 25 yards seconds later, and United kept up the pressure. Guimaraes fired another effort wide with 15 minutes on the clock after former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez tested Nick Pope with Leicester’s first shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff forced a save from Danny Ward in the 20th minute, but the breakthrough wouldn’t come for Howes team.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn celebrates his first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester, emboldened, had a couple of forays into United’s half. They were fortunate that Patson Daka misjudged a ball for Harvey Barnes at the half-hour mark after a good break down the right from Timothy Castagne.

Longstaff and Dan Burn were booked for crudely stopping two breaks, and the half ended goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward turned a Joelinton shot on to the post after the interval, and Newcastle, driven on by the crowd, pushed for a breakthrough. Dan Burn headed over from a free-kick, and Longstaff forced another save from the over-worked Ward.However, Ward couldn’t keep out Burn’s 60th-minute effort. Joelinton played Burn in in the box, and the left-back stroked the ball home with his less favoured right foot.

The strike, on Burn’s 37th appearance for the club, lifted the roof at St James’s Park – and the celebrations on and off the pitch underlined what it meant to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute with a low strike after being played in by Miguel Almiron.

Howe sent on Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin late in the game – and fans were soon chanting about going to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad