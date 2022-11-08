Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is part of Brazil’s 26-man squad that will be heading to Qatar later this month while uncapped Joelinton missed out. Joelinton’s form in 2022 as well as a fine goalscoring display against Aston Villa in front of Brazil boss Tite at St James’s Park saw momentum gather regarding a potential surprise inclusion.

But Tite opted to go with more experienced internationals upon naming his squad, which was announced on Monday evening.

Howe was quick to express his disappointment that Joelinton’s hard work at Newcastle had not been rewarded with a call-up.

“I think there's always disappointment for anyone who misses out,” he said. “Joe has been incredible for me since I joined the football club, every single day he's very consistent in his work and he's producing brilliant performances but it wasn't to be for him.

"Bruno, a very proud moment for him and his family, delighted for him. I've seen some of the players in their squad and they've got top level players so [Brazil] have got a great chance [of winning the World Cup].”

Several other Newcastle players will be waiting anxiously to see if they will be going to the World Cup in Qatar. Fabian Schar is likely to be going with Switzerland while Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are hopeful of being named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad.

Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton (centre right) celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

But one under-the-radar player who has already been confirmed to be heading to Qatar is Australian teenager Garang Kuol. The 18-year-old was only capped by Australia in September but has managed to keep his place for the World Cup following a solid run of form with Central Coast Mariners.

Kuol has agreed to join Newcastle in January where he is likely to be loaned out to a club in Europe.

"Really pleased for him personally,” Howe said on Kuol’s call-up. “I think he’s doing very well, really pleased with his progress and the call-up was something I know when I spoke to him he was very passionate about and hopeful for.

"He’s done well enough to secure that call-up so we hope he can be involved in the World Cup, have an impact and that will help us hopefully.”

With further call-ups and snubs expected later this week, Howe added: “I want my players to fulfil their own dreams and ambitions and it's such a delicate thing because you know that it's in the hands of the managers at the national team and I know, speaking on behalf of managers, that it's very difficult when you have those decisions to make, you're going to disappoint some people.