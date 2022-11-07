It’s good news for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is part of the five-time world champions’ 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament. Brazil boss Tite confirmed his final squad on Monday after watching Guimaraes in action in a 4-0 win for United against Aston Villa last month.

Guimaraes was expected to be called-up, but there was no surprise place in the squad for Joelinton despite his fine form for Newcastle over the past 12 months with the likes of Fred preferred.

Former Magpies target and West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta was also named in the Brazil squad alongside his close friend and former Lyon team-mate Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Brazil’s World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson - Liverpool (ENG), Ederson - Manchester City (ENG), Weverton – Palmeiras (BRA)

Defenders: Alex Sandro - Juventus (ITA), Alex Telles - Seville (ESP), Dani Alves – Pumas (MEX), Danilo - Juventus (ITA), Bremer - Juventus (ITA), Éder Militao - Real Madrid (ESP), Marquinhos - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Thiago Silva - Chelsea (ENG)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United (ENG), Casemiro - Manchester United (ENG), Everton Ribeiro - Flamengo (BRA), Fabinho - Liverpool (ENG), Fred - Manchester United (ENG), Lucas Paqueta - West Ham United (ENG)