Brazil World Cup squad: Mixed news for Newcastle United stars as Manchester United man preferred
Brazil’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed.
It’s good news for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is part of the five-time world champions’ 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament. Brazil boss Tite confirmed his final squad on Monday after watching Guimaraes in action in a 4-0 win for United against Aston Villa last month.
Guimaraes was expected to be called-up, but there was no surprise place in the squad for Joelinton despite his fine form for Newcastle over the past 12 months with the likes of Fred preferred.
Former Magpies target and West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta was also named in the Brazil squad alongside his close friend and former Lyon team-mate Guimaraes.
Brazil’s World Cup squad in full
Goalkeepers: Alisson - Liverpool (ENG), Ederson - Manchester City (ENG), Weverton – Palmeiras (BRA)
Defenders: Alex Sandro - Juventus (ITA), Alex Telles - Seville (ESP), Dani Alves – Pumas (MEX), Danilo - Juventus (ITA), Bremer - Juventus (ITA), Éder Militao - Real Madrid (ESP), Marquinhos - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Thiago Silva - Chelsea (ENG)
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United (ENG), Casemiro - Manchester United (ENG), Everton Ribeiro - Flamengo (BRA), Fabinho - Liverpool (ENG), Fred - Manchester United (ENG), Lucas Paqueta - West Ham United (ENG)
Forwards: Antony - Manchester United (ENG), Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal (ENG), Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal (ENG), Neymar Jr. - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Pedro – Flamengo (BRA), Raphinha - Barcelona (ESP), Richarlison - Tottenham (ENG), Rodrygo - Real Madrid (ESP), Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid (ESP)