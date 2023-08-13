Following a debut goal from Sandro Tonali and an Alexander Isak brace, Howe introduced Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson from the bench for the final 22 minutes of the opening day match. Wilson and Barnes, signed by Newcastle for a combined total of £58million, scored 31 Premier League goals between them last season.

Despite coming off the bench, the duo picked up right where they left off as Barnes set-up Wilson before scoring himself as The Magpies got their season off to a flyer.

And when asked if it was a ‘dream’ situation for Howe to turn to such a strong bench during the match, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah. We need the strongest bench we can get this year with the amount of games we have, competitions we are in.

“It was certainly a difficult day [on Friday], to name the team. It certainly wasn’t easy. They weren’t easy decisions to make, but were ones I had to make. You just hope the team performs and you get the benefit of that.

“I have to compliment the players on the fitness levels, I thought we looked really strong, stronger at the end and that’s testament to what they’ve given during the summer.”

It was Newcastle’s joint-biggest opening day win in the Premier League but Howe still gave credit to Aston Villa for their performance. n “I thought Aston Villa played well as well - it was a really good game between two really good teams,” Howe admitted.

“Certainly they had their moments, we didn’t defend perfectly, so there are areas we need to improve. It is a weird situation, they played well and we could have scored more goals. I’m not sure how that comes together but that’s the game I saw.”

Newcastle now prepare to face treble-winning Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies have never won a league match at the Etihad Stadium, losing each of their last 14 league visits.